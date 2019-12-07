The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Green Israel
BREAKING NEWS

Macron ally treated as suspect in financial impropriety case

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 7, 2019 00:20
Paris - A French investigative judge on Friday placed Francois Bayrou, a political ally of President Emmanuel Macron, under formal investigation for suspected complicity in the misuse of European Parliament funds, a judicial source said.
Bayrou, the leader of France's centrist MoDem party, resigned as Macron's justice minister in June 2017, following a preliminary investigation into his party's finances.Under French law, the placing of suspects under formal investigation means prosecutors believe they have "serious or consistent evidence" that could result in prosecution. Friday's decision puts Bayrou one step closer to trial, though the investigation can still be dropped.
Bayrou's lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.
Distribution of leaked UK-US documents 'tied to' Russian operation
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 12:51 AM
Tesla Inc boss Elon Musk wins defamation trial over 'pedo guy' tweet
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 12:46 AM
'All clear' given after bomb threat at Patrick Air Force Base in Florida
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/07/2019 12:04 AM
Senior UK diplomat resigns: I will not 'peddle half-truths' over Brexit
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 11:59 PM
White House refuses to participate in impeachment hearings
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 11:33 PM
Canada police arrest man previously detained in Turkey for joining ISIS
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 11:26 PM
US lawmakers near deal on massive must-pass annual defense policy bill
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 11:14 PM
Boris Johnson: UK will have time to strike trade deals after Brexit
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 11:08 PM
White House vows response to deadline in Donald Trump impeachment drive
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 11:04 PM
At least eight killed in Kenya in suspected Islamist militant attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 09:40 PM
Qatar says there have been talks with Saudi Arabia -Al Jazeera
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 08:20 PM
Gunmen kill 6 people near protest site in central Baghdad
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 08:07 PM
US recorded 15 cases of measles over the past month
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 07:13 PM
US has not yet decided whether to hold UN meeting on North Korea rights abuses
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 07:08 PM
Russia calls new U.S. sanctions over hacking a 'propaganda attack'
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/06/2019 07:07 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Copyright
Advertise with Us
Statistics
Ad Specs
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
RSS feed
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
Benjamin Netanyahu
NYC Conference
Diplomatic Conference
JPost Elections Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Green Israel
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Tools and services
JPost Mobile Apps
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
JPost RSS feeds
JPost.com Archive
JPost Alert
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Guru Mortgage
Moving In Israel
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Personas Media
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2019 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by