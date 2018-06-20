June 20 2018
|
Tammuz, 7, 5778
|
Man arrested over "drill battery" explosion at London station

By REUTERS
June 20, 2018 13:18
LONDON - A man has been arrested over a small explosion at a London underground station on Tuesday which police said was likely to have been caused by a battery malfunction.



Five people needed medical treatment after the incident, described as minor explosion, at Southgate station in north London on Tuesday evening.



Police said there was no indication of terrorism and it was believed to have been caused by a faulty drill battery.



"A 23-year-old man from Enfield was arrested on suspicion of doing an act likely to cause an explosion to injure or damage property, and endangering safety on the railway," British Transport Police said in a statement on Wednesday.



The man has been released pending further inquiries.


