Man kills 9 people in mass shooting in southern Lebanon

The source said authorities caught the man, who had been on the loose after killing his wife with a knife and then going on a shooting rampage in Baakline, 45 km (30 miles) south of the capital Beirut.

The shooter had used a pump-action rifle, the source and state news agency NNA said. NNA said the motive remained unclear.

A man slaughtered his wife and shot dead eight other people, including his brother, in a Lebanese town on Tuesday in the country's worst mass shooting in years, a security source said.The security source said that it was a suspected "honor killing" and that five of those killed were Syrian, including two children aged 15 and 10, at the house under construction where the shooting took place.