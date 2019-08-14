Mandelblit: Haim Katz will be indicted for breach of trust

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit announced his decision to indict Labor and Social Services Minister Haim Katz for corruption on Wednesday.

Though the decision is a pre-election bombshell, there were hints of such a decision already last wednesday.

However, as reports came out of an imminent indictment of Katz, the Justice Ministry issued a half-denial saying that no decision had been made yet, and that when a decision was made the public would be informed.

In the past, when such potential indictments have been leaked, sometimes Mandelblit has not issued an actual decision for weeks or longer, with the leak originating from a party hoping to press for a decision.

However, with the rerun election now only around 35 days away, and 30 days before being an unofficial latest date to announce, time was running for a pre-election decision.

Katz will likely have to resign based on Supreme Court precedent, but there could be a lag time of a couple of months since the Knesset committee for removing his immunity is not currently in session.

In October 2018, Mandelblit held a pre-indictment hearing with Katz as a last chance for the minister to convince him to back off from indicting him for bribery, fraud and breach of trust.

Reports last Wednesday indicated that the bribery charge would be dropped as a result of arguments made by Katz’s lawyers during the pre-indictment hearing.

Pre-indictment hearings are generally only granted to ministers – and in some cases the minister’s lawyers use the opportunity to convince the prosecution to reduce or drop the charges.

In May 2018, Mandelblit informed Katz that absent a major change, he planned to file an indict against him.

In February 2018, the police had made similar recommendations against Katz for corruption allegations relating to his union work at Israel Aerospace Industries.

The investigation looked into the period of time in which Katz served as the company’s chairman of the National Workers Union.

In a February 2018 statement, the police said that they found enough evidence to indict Katz and other senior IAI officials on charges of bribery, fraud, breach of trust and forceful extortion.

The police statement had said that Katz, along with the senior officials, were taking advantage of their positions to use other workers for their own benefit. It also said that in return for assistance, the minister provided paid jobs for “his people” in and out of the IAI and that during his time as chairman, Katz used thousands of shekels worth of IAI resources and labor for his own personal use.

In response to the police recommendations, Katz had said: “I did not expect otherwise from the police because they would never admit that the massive amount of resources that they put into this investigation was for nothing.

“Every person with common sense knows what this investigation is about and understands that it entails nothing, and the allegations [against me] are baseless,” Katz said. “I am certain that the state’s prosecution people have integrity and honesty, and they will decide not to indict me in this case.”

Advocate Navit Negev of the Sheinman-Negev-Niv Law Office in May 2018 responded in Katz’s name that “Minister Katz and Moti Ben-Ari [alleged to have shared insider trading information with him] have been close friends for years. Presenting the relationship between them as bribes is wrong and absurd. In all his activities as a member of the Knesset and as a minister, Haim Katz acted in a matter-of-fact manner and in the public interest; matters will be clarified and proven.

“This is a law that was enacted in 2010... and was intended to correct an injustice,” she added. “The law protects the interests of small investors, protecting them from manipulations that may be initiated by controlling shareholders in companies. The attempt to use the law for impure motives is destined for failure.”

Udi Shaham contributed to this story.

