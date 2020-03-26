Mark Blum, star of ‘Desperately Seeking Susan,' dead from coronavirus

Mark Blum, star of Desperately Seeking Susan
, died from coronavirus on Wednesday at New York-Presbyterian hospital, according to the Hollywood Reporter
.
Blum also appeared in the film Crocodile Dundee
and the TV series Mozart in the Jungle
. Recently, Blum appeared in the Netflix drama You
, HBO series Succession
and Showtime's Billions
.When co-starring in Albert Innaurato's Gus and Al
at Playwrights Horizons, Blum won an Obie Award in 1989, according to the the Hollywood Reporter
.
"With love and heavy hearts, Playwrights Horizons pays tribute to Mark Blum, a dear longtime friend and a consummate artist who passed this week. Thank you, Mark, for all you brought to our theater and to theaters and audiences across the world. We will miss you," Playwrights Horizons tweeted.