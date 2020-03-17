Memorial Day ceremonies to take place without audiences

“In order to maintain public health on the one hand and to maintain the state status in accordance with tradition, the Defense Minister instructed the Ministry of Defense and the IDF that the main ceremonies at the Western Wall plaza (on Memorial Day evening ) and Mount Herzl (Memorial Day) to be held without audience and instead to be broadcast live,” read a statement released by the ministry.

In addition, local ceremonies in the 52 military cemeteries across the country will be canceled in their usual form and in their place a "candle guard" of Israel Defense Forces soldiers will stand alongside a commemorative flame, a salute by a commander and military cantor with the saying of Kaddish.

