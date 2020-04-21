Minister Deri signs wavier exempting businesses from paying property tax

The purpose is to offer support to businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the massive loss of income which followed it.

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri signed a waiver that exempts businesses from paying property tax for three months and suggests local councils offer a 25% discount until the end of 2020.The purpose is to offer support to businesses hit by the coronavirus pandemic and the massive loss of income which followed it.

NIS 2.8 billion (roughly $787,977,708) will be transferred to local councils and cities across the country to compensate them for the expected loss of income.



The new waiver will be in effect for a variety of businesses, including office spaces, industrial spaces, hotels and parking lots.