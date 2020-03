May his memory be a blessing ️ With great sadness we mourn the passing of Josef Neuman at the age of 72, who succumbed to injuries sustained during the #MonseyStabbing while celebrating Chanukah on December 28th.May his memory be a blessing ️ pic.twitter.com/5Ui0Ph7uCG March 30, 2020

Josef Neuman, 72, who was critically injured in the Monsey machete attack during Hanukkah last December, has succumbed to his wounds.Neuman was struck in the head several times with a machete by the attacker, with the weapon penetrating his skull. Doctors were not optimistic about his chances of regaining consciousness or being able to talk if he did. Rabbi Yisroel Kahan tweeted of his passing, commenting "May his memory be a blessing."