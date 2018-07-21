More than 100 report sexual misconduct by late Ohio State doctor

Breaking news.
More than 100 former students have told investigators they were victims of sexual misconduct by a now-deceased Ohio State University doctor employed by its athletic department and medical staff for nearly two decades, the university said on Friday.
New details about the investigation of the late Dr. Richard Strauss were made public days after five former varsity wrestlers sued Ohio State over allegations Strauss had sexually abused them and others and that the university was complicit in failing to take action against him.
The scandal has had implications for Ohio congressman, US Representative Jim Jordan, whose tenure as an assistant wrestling coach at the university overlapped with Strauss' time there. Jordan has been accused by several former student wrestlers of being told about molestation by the doctor but failing to intervene to stop it.
The Republican, considered by some to be a possible contender to succeed the retiring House Speaker Paul Ryan, has denied knowing anything about abuse allegations at the time.
Strauss was a university staff physician during the 1970s, '80 and '90s for several varsity sports, the school's medical center and student health clinic. He retired from the faculty in 1998 and committed suicide in 2005.