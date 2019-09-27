Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

More than 300 people, mostly children, found in chains in Nigeria's Kaduna

By REUTERS
September 27, 2019 12:49
Nigerian police freed more than 300 people, mostly children, being held in chains in a building in the northern city of Kaduna, a police spokesman said on Friday.

Many of the children had metal chains around their ankles, police said. The spokesman said the building housed an Islamic school and seven people have been arrested.


