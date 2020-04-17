The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Multiple coronavirus tests return false positives

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 17, 2020 14:53
Seven out of eight intubated patients at the Beit Hadar Ashdod geriatric hospital who tested positive as having coronavirus, were not, in fact, infected, according to KAN news. Mistakes in other tests likely happened as well.
An official source called the mistaken tests a "scandal," according to KAN. "Intubated geriatric patients were moved from a set place to a hospital and exposed to bacteria and possibly also to the coronavirus," said the official.
The Health Ministry responded to the incident, adding that the patients tested positive at the geriatric hospital in Ashdod, but then tested negative at the hospital. "The issue is currently being investigated in depth," said the Ministry. The affected patients are currently in quarantine and a new location is being considered.
