Several people have been wounded Saturday night New York time in a stabbing attack at what is known as Rabbi Rottenburg’s Shul, located in the Forshay neighborhood in Monsey, according to the ultra-Orthodox website Vos Iz Neias

Videos of the stabbing attack began disseminating on social media around 5:30 a.m. Israel time. The Jerusalem Post received confirmation of the validity of these videos by a spokesperson for Chabad.org.

Motti Seligson, Director of Media for Chaad.org, said that the congregants, Hassidim, were gathered for a Hanukkah party.

Video from the scene of the stabbings at a synagogue in Monsey where Chassidim were gathered for a Hanukkah celebration.

At 9:50 this eve, a call came in about a mass stabbing at 47 Forshay Road in Monsey (Rockland County; 30 miles North of NYC). It's the house of a Hasidic Rabbi. 5 patients with stab wounds, all Hasidic, were transported to local hospitals. One of the victims was reportedly stabbed in the chest, according to Vos Iz Neias. According to Vos Iz Neias, a black male entered the synagogue and pulled out a machete, then removed its cover and started stabbing people. The Orthodox Jews Public Affairs Council of the area posted on Twitter that five people were stabbed.One of the victims was reportedly stabbed in the chest, according to Vos Iz Neias.

Hatzalah emergency response team is on scene.

The perpetrator allegedly ran out of the synagogue after the event and escaped in a silver vehicle. One of the congregants saw the perpetrator's license place and police are searching for him.

This is a developing story.