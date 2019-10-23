Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

NATO chief: Ceasefire in northern Syria offers chance for peace

By REUTERS
October 23, 2019 12:24
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

BRUSSELS - The ceasefire in northeastern Syria brokered by the United States is a basis for a political solution to the conflict, NATO's secretary general said on Wednesday, although he declined to comment on a Russia-Turkey deal in Sochi.

"We have seen that it is possible to move towards a political solution. The first requirement ... is to stop the fighting," Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference a day before NATO defence ministers will discuss Syria at NATO headquarters."Then we need to move on, building on that, and have a real, negotiated, political solution in Syria," he said, adding that it was too early to judge the outcome of the Russia-Turkey agreement struck in the Black Sea resort of Sochi.


Related Content

Breaking news
October 23, 2019
U.S. welcomes German security zone idea for Syria, but unlikely to take part

By REUTERS

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings