Naftali Bennett candidate for foreign minister - report

The Likud is considering giving the Foreign Affairs portfolio to Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, Army Radio reported on Monday.The ministry has been promised to Blue and White for MK Gabi Ashkenazi, but the party is willing to trade it for another ministry.Yamina has been demanding three portfolios for its six MKs, including a top ministry for Bennett.Likud has offered at most two.Yamina MK Ayelet Shaked told Army Radio that top issues that her party cares about "have been given to the Left," referring to Blue and White.