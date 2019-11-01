Nancy Pelosi expects Trump impeachment hearings in Nov.

WASHINGTON - U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Friday she expected public hearings in the impeachment inquiry of Republican President Donald Trump to begin this month.



"I would assume there would be public hearing in November," the top House Democrat said in an interview with Bloomberg. Any case that is made to impeach the president, she said, "has to be ironclad."

