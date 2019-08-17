Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Nancy Pelosi says U.S.-Israel relations will survive Trump and Netanyahu

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 17, 2019 09:48
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said that US-Israel relations can withstand the "weakness" of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu according to Y Net. 

Pelosi referring to Israel's recent decision to bar congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib said, "The relationship with Israel is deep and long-standing. We cannot let Trump and Netanyahu's weakness stand in the way of this relationship."Tlaib requested special permission to come to Israel to visit her grandmother, but decided to not come last minute after the government granted her request. 


Related Content

Breaking news
August 17, 2019
Ramming victim undergoes surgery, still in critical condition

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings