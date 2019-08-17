Nancy Pelosi says U.S.-Israel relations will survive Trump and Netanyahu

Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi said that US-Israel relations can withstand the "weakness" of President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu according to Y Net.



Pelosi referring to Israel's recent decision to bar congresswomen Ilhan Omar and Rashida Tlaib said, "The relationship with Israel is deep and long-standing. We cannot let Trump and Netanyahu's weakness stand in the way of this relationship."Tlaib requested special permission to come to Israel to visit her grandmother, but decided to not come last minute after the government granted her request.





