Netanyahu: Do you have friends who vote Blue and White? Can they count?

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 6, 2020 18:58
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu poked fun at Blue and White voters on Thursday when he spoke in Ramla and said that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will never be able to form a government because he lacks the support of MKs. 
 
“This is not high-level math,” he joked, “do you have friends who vote for Blue and White? Surely you have a few…ask them, teach them how to count. It’s simple math.”   
“Thousands of voters for the Likud sat at home in Ramla during the last elections,” a Likud member told the audience. Netanyahu added: “If any one of you would bring two friends to vote for Likud, we will win the [March] elections.” 
Netanyahu: We unlocked all the creative genius of this nation
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 06:46 PM
Netanyahu: We operate in Syria to ensure Iran won’t take root there
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 06:42 PM
New UK coronavirus case was not contracted in China
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 06:29 PM
Netanyahu to Abbas: We will do what is needed to ensure our safety
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 06:14 PM
Likud: We call on Gantz to inform Olmert now is no time to meet PA leader
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 05:35 PM
Arab Joint List leader: We denounce Temple Mount shooting
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 05:16 PM
Tourist visiting Israel via China suspected of carrying coronavirus
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 05:05 PM
Governor of Jenin: Israel dragging us to a place we don't want
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 04:20 PM
Third coronavirus case confirmed in UK
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 03:35 PM
Knesset to hold extraordinary meeting following wave of terror attacks
Shooting terror attack in West Bank, IDF soldier lightly injured
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 03:16 PM
Coronavirus: four new cases confirmed in Vietnam
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 02:53 PM
Turkey expects Russia to stop Syrian government's attacks in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 11:08 AM
Suspicious object attached to balloons found in Ashkelon
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 02/06/2020 11:07 AM
Russia says Russian 'military specialists' killed in attacks in Idlib
  • By REUTERS
  • 02/06/2020 11:06 AM
