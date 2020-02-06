Netanyahu: Do you have friends who vote Blue and White? Can they count?

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu poked fun at Blue and White voters on Thursday when he spoke in Ramla and said that Blue and White leader Benny Gantz will never be able to form a government because he lacks the support of MKs.



“Thousands of voters for the Likud sat at home in Ramla during the last elections,” a Likud member told the audience. Netanyahu added: “If any one of you would bring two friends to vote for Likud, we will win the [March] elections.” “This is not high-level math,” he joked, “do you have friends who vote for Blue and White? Surely you have a few…ask them, teach them how to count. It’s simple math.”“Thousands of voters for the Likud sat at home in Ramla during the last elections,” a Likud member told the audience. Netanyahu added: “If any one of you would bring two friends to vote for Likud, we will win the [March] elections.”