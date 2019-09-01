Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu: No Israeli hurt in cross border skirmish with Hezbollah

Israel responded to the fire by firing 100 mortars into Lebanon and attacking from the air, the Prime Minister said.

By
September 1, 2019 18:55
Netanyahu: No Israeli hurt in cross border skirmish with Hezbollah

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his office . (photo credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

No one was injured in Israel by a number of anti-tank missiles fired from Lebanon across the border, prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday evening.

Israel, he said, responded to the fire by firing 100 mortars into Lebanon and attacking from the air.

“We are consulting about the future, are prepared for any scenario, and will decide on future actions depending on the developments," he said.

His comments came at the opening of a Honduras trade office in Jerusalem alongside Honduras President Juan Orlando Hernandez.


Related Content

September 1, 2019
Netanyahu: Enemies who want to destroy Israel face destruction themselves

By HERB KEINON

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings