Netanyahu: Rumors of a plea-bargain are ‘baseless’

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 19, 2019 17:40
A spokesperson on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that rumors about an up and coming plea-bargain  involving the various investigations currently being conducted against the prime minister, are “baseless.” 


“The lawyers who represent the prime minister will attend the hearing as planned and will present decisive arguments there,” he said. The hearing is expected to take place on October 2. 

 


