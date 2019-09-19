Netanyahu: Rumors of a plea-bargain are ‘baseless’

A spokesperson on behalf of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday that rumors about an up and coming plea-bargain involving the various investigations currently being conducted against the prime minister, are “baseless.”

“The lawyers who represent the prime minister will attend the hearing as planned and will present decisive arguments there,” he said. The hearing is expected to take place on October 2.





