Netanyahu: We agreed on a series of follow-up steps in this operation

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a series of talks with Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi ,Shin Bet Director Nadav Argaman and other top military and security officials on Wednesday and said “we have agreed on a series of follow-up steps.”Since Tuesday, over 250 rockets were fired on Israel from the Gaza Strip following the targeted elimination of Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Bahaa Abu al-Ata. “We do not mean to escalate [the situation],” Netanyahu said, “but we will know how to…protect the state of Israel and its citizens.”