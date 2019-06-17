Netanyahu appoints Peretz Education Minister, Smotrich Transportation Minister

Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appointed the Union of Right-Wing Party leader Rafi Peretz as Education Minister and Betzalel Smotrich as Transportaion Minister on Monday.
Smotrich will also hold a seat in the Security cabinet, while Peretz will be serving on the cabinet as an observer. Netanyahu and the new religious right wing leaders agreed that the existing status-quo concerning Jewish religion and the state of Israel will be upheld.
Smotrich called in the past to the recreation of the Kingdom of David in modern Israel.