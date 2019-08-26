Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu approves 300 new housing units in Dolev in response to attack

"We will take root and cripple our enemies," Netanyahu said. "We will continue to strengthen and develop the settlement."

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 26, 2019 11:09
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits the Efrat settlement located in the Gush Etzion region just outside of Jerusalem. (photo credit: IGOR USDACHI)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the Prime Minister's Office to approve 300 new housing units to be built in Dolev, following a terrorist attack in the area on Friday that killed a 17 year-old girl and wounded her father and brother.

The new units will add an additional neighborhood in Dolev, a West Bank settlement situated 17 miles north-west of Jerusalem.

On Friday, an improvised explosive device (IED) had been detonated at the Ein Buvin spring, the IDF said. The attack killed Rina Shnerb and wounded her father Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and brother Dvir.

As of this report, the IDF has yet to arrest the terrorists behind the attack.


