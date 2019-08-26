Netanyahu approves 300 new housing units in Dolev in response to attack

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu directed the Prime Minister's Office to approve 300 new housing units to be built in Dolev, following a terrorist attack in the area on Friday that killed a 17 year-old girl and wounded her father and brother.



"We will take root and cripple our enemies," Netanyahu said. "We will continue to strengthen and develop the settlement."



The new units will add an additional neighborhood in Dolev, a West Bank settlement situated 17 miles north-west of Jerusalem.



On Friday, an improvised explosive device (IED) had been detonated at the Ein Buvin spring, the IDF said. The attack killed Rina Shnerb and wounded her father Rabbi Eitan Shnerb and brother Dvir.



As of this report, the IDF has yet to arrest the terrorists behind the attack.



var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });