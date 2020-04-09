Netanyahu family denies rumors Avner doesn’t pay rent

The Netanyahu family issued a public statement saying that “unlike what some vicious rumors are claiming” Avner, the son of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, “pays rent and all the other expenses that come with renting an apartment out of his own pocket.”



Avner gained some public attention on Wednesday when it appeared he broke the instructions of the Health Ministry and attended Seder meal with his parents despite living in another location.



The prime minister instructed the entire country to be in lockdown to prevent families from gathering together and risk infecting each other with COVID-19.