Netanyahu gave illegal election day radio interviews

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was interviewed by two radio stations, Galey Israel and haredi Kol Hai, on Tuesday, allegedly breaking election law.



Clause 129 of the law maintains that "from the hour of seven PM the night before the elections and all through the day of the election itself, there will not be political propaganda done by gathering, marching, using loudspeakers or radio and television broadcast."The interviews aired as normal, without interruption.



