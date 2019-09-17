Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu gave illegal election day radio interviews

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 15:30
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was interviewed by two radio stations, Galey Israel and haredi Kol Hai, on Tuesday, allegedly breaking election law.

Clause 129 of the law maintains that "from the hour of seven PM the night before the elections and all through the day of the election itself, there will not be political propaganda done by gathering, marching, using loudspeakers or radio and television broadcast."The interviews aired as normal, without interruption.


