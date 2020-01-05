Netanyahu has slip of the tongue, almost calls Israel a nuclear power

In an announcement regarding Israel's recent signing of a tripartite agreement on natural gas with Cyprus and Greece, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared to have a slip of the tongue by referring to Israel as a "nuclear power," though he quickly corrected himself to "energy power."Israel has long maintained a policy of nuclear ambiguity, while also never officially denying or admitting to the possession of nuclear weapons, often repeating that Israel will not be the first country to introduce nuclear weapons to the Middle East.