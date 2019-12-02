Netanyahu not flying to London, may meet with Pompeo later this week

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not fly to London on Tuesday to meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as was originally planned, according to an Israeli official, Channel 13 reported. A meeting between the two may be arranged for later this week.According to the official, the United Kingdom could not logistically handle hosting Netanyahu as a NATO summit attended by many leaders is being hosted in the country at the same time.Yesterday, reports indicated that Netanyahu is considering a trip to London on Tuesday to meet with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and European leaders.The Pompeo meeting would take place on the sidelines of a NATO summit that US President Donald Trump plans to attend.Netanyahu’s office was also looking into possible meetings with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron.Lahav Harkov contributed to this report.