Netanyahu on Twitter: Trump repaired an historical wrong

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu published a tweet on Tuesday night thanking US President Donald Trump for "righting a historical wrong", referring to the President's recent call for legitimization of the Israeli settlements in the West Bank."I spoke on the phone with US President Donald Trump and thanked him for righting a historical wrong. Someone should have said the the simple truth and President Trump did, in the same way he did when he recognized the Golan Heights and when he transferred the US embassy to Jerusalem. I told President Trump that we are not in a foreign land: This has been our home upwards of 3000 years"In a following tweet he added: "The reason we are called Jews is because we came from here, from Judea. This does not prevent negotiations, on the contrary - it promotes peace because you can't build true peace that is based on lies."