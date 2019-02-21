Netanyahu, Putin meeting rescheduled for Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shake hands as they attend an event marking International Holocaust Remembrance Day and the 75th anniversary of the breakthrough of the Nazi siege of Leningrad in World War II, at the Jewish Museum and Tolerance Center in.
(photo credit: REUTERS/MAXIM SHEMETOV)
X
Dear Reader,
As you can imagine, more people are reading The Jerusalem Post than ever before.
Nevertheless, traditional business models are no longer sustainable and high-quality publications,
like ours, are being forced to look for new ways to keep going. Unlike many other news organizations,
we have not put up a paywall. We want to keep our journalism open
and accessible and be able to keep providing you with news
and analysis from the frontlines of Israel, the Middle East and the Jewish World.
As one of our loyal readers, we ask you to be our partner.
For $5 a month you will receive access to the following:
- A user experience almost completely free of ads
- Access to our Premium Section
- Content from the award-winning Jerusalem Report and our monthly magazine to learn Hebrew - Ivrit
- A brand new ePaper featuring the daily newspaper as it appears in print in Israel
Help us grow and continue telling Israel’s story to the world.
Thank you,
Ronit Hasin-Hochman, CEO, Jerusalem Post Group
UPGRADE YOUR JPOST EXPERIENCE FOR 5$ PER MONTH
Show me later
Yaakov Katz, Editor-in-Chief
The meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Russian President Vladimir Putin, which was canceled on Thursday
, has been rescheduled for next Wednesday in Moscow, the Prime Minister’s Office announced.
Netanyahu and Putin spoke by phone in the morning. According to a statement put out by the Prime Minister’s Office, during the call the two leaders discussed developments in the region.
The rescheduled meeting is expected to take place on or near the day when Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit is expected to announce his decision regarding whether to indict Netanyahu.
Thursday’s meeting in Moscow was believed to have been postponed to allow Netanyahu to deal with the political situation in Israel.
Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>