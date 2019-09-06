Netanyahu slams police tactics with state witnesses

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following his meeting with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper that “the alliance of Israel and the US has never been stronger.”



Speaking in London before boarding his plane to Israel on Friday, Netanyahu stated that the meeting on Thursday night “scanned the full gamut of US-Israel relations.” They discussed Iran, Syria and Hezbollah among other issues.



Addressing a number of reporters as well as his Facebook followers, Netanyahu touched upon a variety of subjects including the upcoming elections and the bill to legalize videotaping polling booths.

He also condemned the tactics used by police investigators against state's witnesses against him.Netanyahu reacted to a report by Yediot Aharonot that printed transcripts of police questioning of state's witnesses Nir Hefetz and Ari Harow.According to the report, Harow was told that a case against him would only be closed if he provided information to incriminate Netanyahu. Harow responded that he did not know of any information the police would want."These threats and extortion show howdelusional the cases against me are," Netanyahu said. "They threatened to destroy families."

var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });