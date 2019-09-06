Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu slams police tactics with state witnesses

Speaking in London before boarding his plane to Israel, Netanyahu touched upon a variety of subjects, including a meeting with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper.

By
September 6, 2019 12:39
Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara end a visit to London and take off for Israel on September 6.

Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara end a visit to London and take off for Israel on September 6, 2019.. (photo credit: CHAIM TZACH/GPO)

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said following his meeting with US Defense Secretary Mark Esper that “the alliance of Israel and the US has never been stronger.”

Speaking in London before boarding his plane to Israel on Friday, Netanyahu stated that the meeting on Thursday night “scanned the full gamut of US-Israel relations.” They discussed Iran, Syria and Hezbollah among other issues.

Addressing a number of reporters as well as his Facebook followers, Netanyahu touched upon a variety of subjects including the upcoming elections and the bill to legalize videotaping polling booths.

He also condemned the tactics used by police investigators against state's witnesses against him.

Netanyahu reacted to a report by Yediot Aharonot that printed transcripts of police questioning of state's witnesses Nir Hefetz and Ari Harow.

According to the report, Harow was told that a case against him would only be closed if he provided information to incriminate Netanyahu. Harow responded that he did not know of any information the police would want.

"These threats and extortion show  howdelusional the cases against me are," Netanyahu said. "They threatened to destroy families."


September 6, 2019
First Jerusalem-Tel Aviv railway test run executed successfully

By EYTAN HALON

