Netanyahu supports Independence Day lockdown

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
APRIL 21, 2020 20:00
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu led a Tuesday discussion about how the nation should mark both Memorial Day, Yom HaZikaron, and Independence Day while curbing the spread of coronavirus.
The discussion included Health Minister Ya’acov Litzman, Defense Minister Naftali Bennett, Interior Security Minister Gilad Erdan and representatives of families who lost their loved ones during the wars of the nation.  
 
Police forces will seal access to cemeteries on Memorial Day to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and to encourage families to make private visits on the days leading to April 28.  
 
On April 29, which is Independence Day, a massive lockdown, similar to the Passover lockdown, will be enforced. The decision will be brought to the government for final approval as soon as possible.  
        


