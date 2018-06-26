Netanyahu talks Gaza with U.N.’s Mladenov

Breaking news.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke Tuesday afternoon about Gaza with UN Special Coordinator to the Middle East Peace Process Nickolay Mladenov, who has been working on a humanitarian plan for the 2 million Palestinians living in the Strip.
“The two discussed regional issues and the situation in Gaza,” the Prime Minister’s Office said.
Over the weekend Netanyahu also spoke about Gaza with US envoys Jason Greenblatt and Jared Kushner.
On Monday night, Channel 2 reported that Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman had come to an initial understanding with Cyprus to build a special pier for cargo ships. Goods would be unloaded in Cyprus and then ferried to Gaza.