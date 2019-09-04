Netanyahu to replace Haim Katz as labor and social affairs minister

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be announced as the replacement of Haim Katz as minister of Labor and Social Affairs after Katz ceases to serve as a minister today after resigning last month, according to a Knesset spokesperson.





Haim Katz resigned from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s cabinet in August to concentrate on fighting charges of fraud and breach of trust in his indictment announced by Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit.

According to the announcement, Katz violated conflict of interest principles on several occasions in his economic dealings with Equital Ltd.’s Motti Ben-Ari, and covered it up to obtain illegal economic gains for the two of them.



Gil Hoffman contributed to this report.

Netanyahu will now serve as prime minister, defense minister, minister of diaspora affairs, health minister and labor and social affairs minister.