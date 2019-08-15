Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Netanyahu 'in talks with Germany to add benefits to Holocaust survivors'

By JPOST.COM STAFF
August 15, 2019 15:58
"We're in talks with the German government to add more benefits to Holocaust survivors," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

He said that the benefits will be in addition to what has already given them."The German government just announced that they'll give benefits to thousands of holocaust survivors worth hundreds of euros a month," the prime minister said. "This is important, these people deserve it, and I thank the German government."  


