Nine officially missing in wake of New Zealand volcanic eruption

Nine people have been officially listed as missing after the eruption of a volcano on New Zealand's White Island, police said on Wednesday, seven of them Australians and two New Zealanders.
"This is not a complete list of the missing as we have been unable to speak with all next of kin involved," the police added in their statement.
The death toll from Monday's eruption stands at six and 30 injured.
Australia said on Wednesday it expects to transfer up to 10 injured people from New Zealand within next 24 hours if they are stable enough to travel.
New Zealand is treating 30 people for burns at several hospitals around the country after a volcano erupted on Monday, killing six people.
New Zealand said on Tuesday its specialised burn units are stretched to capacity.
Australia said in an emailed statement that it has sent a military plane to New Zealand as part of the repatriation effort.