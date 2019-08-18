Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

No-Deal Brexit document leaked by former minister - UK government source

By REUTERS
August 18, 2019 14:33
LONDON - Documents detailing the negative impact of a no-deal Brexit were leaked by a former minister in an attempt to try and influence the government's negotiations with the European Union, a government source said on Sunday.


"This document is from when ministers were blocking what needed to be done to get ready to leave and the funds were not available. It has been deliberately leaked by a former minister in an attempt to influence discussions with EU leaders," said the source, who declined to be named.


