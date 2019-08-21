'No one can secure Gulf other than Iran and countries of the region'

GENEVA - No one can secure the Gulf other than Iran and countries of the region, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, a deputy commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards, said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.



"Securing the Persian Gulf is the responsibility of Iran and the countries of the region," Fadavi said. "Other than us, no one can secure the Persian Gulf."



