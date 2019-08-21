Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

'No one can secure Gulf other than Iran and countries of the region'

By REUTERS
August 21, 2019 15:25
GENEVA - No one can secure the Gulf other than Iran and countries of the region, Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi, a deputy commander of the elite Revolutionary Guards, said on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency.

"Securing the Persian Gulf is the responsibility of Iran and the countries of the region," Fadavi said. "Other than us, no one can secure the Persian Gulf."


