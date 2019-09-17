Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Number of eligible voters has grown by almost 1% since last elections

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 17, 2019 09:33
"In the short period that has passed since the elections for the 21st Knesset, the number of eligible voters has grown by almost 1 percent," said the CEO of the Central Elections Committee Orli Adas.

There are 5.8 million Israelis who are eligible to vote in Tuesday's elections, according to Walla! news.


September 17, 2019
1,713,936 (26.8%) of eligible voters have voted so far

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

