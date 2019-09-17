Number of eligible voters has grown by almost 1% since last elections

"In the short period that has passed since the elections for the 21st Knesset, the number of eligible voters has grown by almost 1 percent," said the CEO of the Central Elections Committee Orli Adas.



There are 5.8 million Israelis who are eligible to vote in Tuesday's elections, according to Walla! news.



