Israel and the United States are the only Western countries to register growth in product and a decline in tax payment- these are the results of the annual OECD report, Ynet reported.According to the report, 15 countries showed a decline in 2018 in the state-income\GDP ratio in comparison to 2017. At the top of the List is the US (-2.5%), Hungary (-1.6%) and Israel (-1.4%), but unlike Hungary, the Israeli and American economies have also grown that year.