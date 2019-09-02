Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

One man injured in shooting incident in the North

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 2, 2019 21:32
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

Police are investigating a shooting incident near Acre, the Israel Police said in a statement.

The incident  took place near Kiryat Bialik in northern Israel.One man, from Acre, was lightly injured. and was taken to hospital for treatment

Police are searching the area for the suspects who fled the scene.


Breaking news
September 2, 2019
Nasrallah: There is a new battlefield which is targeting Israeli drones

By REUTERS

