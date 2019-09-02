One man injured in shooting incident in the North

Police are investigating a shooting incident near Acre, the Israel Police said in a statement.



The incident took place near Kiryat Bialik in northern Israel.One man, from Acre, was lightly injured. and was taken to hospital for treatment



Police are searching the area for the suspects who fled the scene.



