Islamic Jihad: No ceasefire with Israel until we have finished responding

A spokesperson for the Palestinian Islamic Jihad [PIJ] terror organization responded to talks of a ceasefire on Wednesday, saying that, "We are not talking of mediation, it's not appropriate to talk about. When we complete our response that we want to send, it will be possible to talk about calming things down."



Over 220 rockets have been fired at Israel by PIJ militants in the Gaza Strip in response to Israel's targeted killing of Islamic Jihad leader, Bahaa Abu al-Ata.Israel in turn has responded with airstrikes against terrorists in Gaza.





var cont = `Join Jerusalem Post Premium Plus now for just $5 and upgrade your experience with an ads-free website and exclusive content. Click here>>



`; document.getElementById("linkPremium").innerHTML = cont; (function (v, i){ });