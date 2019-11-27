PM: The way in which my investigations were managed raises suspicion

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Wednesday that "very tough questions surfaced while the investigations against me and others were managed."



"These questions raise suspicion of criminality regarding actions the like of which have no room in a democratic society," he said.

"These questions must be investigated," Netanyahu said, "and what needs fixing should be fixed."



Speaking to the Israelis who attended the Tuesday rally of supporting the PM outside the Tel Aviv Museum of Art he said "I love you!"

He urged his supporters to be "responsible, act within the law without harsh words or violence."