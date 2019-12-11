Pakistani militant accused of Mumbai attacks indicted for terror financing

The charges were read as Saeed was present in the court, Abdur Rauf told Reuters.

Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or the Army of the Pure, a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the four-day Mumbai siege, in which 160 people were killed. The dead also included several foreigners, including Americans.

Pakistan's counter terrorism police arrested Saeed in July. The indictment came ahead of a world financial watchdog meeting early next year to decide whether to blacklist Pakistan on failure to curb terror financing.

A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Islamist militant Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai, on terror financing charges, a government prosecutor said.