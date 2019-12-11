The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Arab Israeli Conflict Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Pakistani militant accused of Mumbai attacks indicted for terror financing

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 11, 2019 09:34
A Pakistani court on Wednesday indicted Islamist militant Hafiz Saeed, the alleged mastermind of deadly 2008 attacks in Mumbai, on terror financing charges, a government prosecutor said.
The charges were read as Saeed was present in the court, Abdur Rauf told Reuters.
Saeed is the founder of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), or the Army of the Pure, a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the four-day Mumbai siege, in which 160 people were killed. The dead also included several foreigners, including Americans.
Pakistan's counter terrorism police arrested Saeed in July. The indictment came ahead of a world financial watchdog meeting early next year to decide whether to blacklist Pakistan on failure to curb terror financing. 
Two injured in fire near Hadar Mall in Jerusalem
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/11/2019 10:12 AM
Nine officially missing in wake of New Zealand volcanic eruption
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 09:06 AM
Afghanistan: Car bomb explodes near American troops in Kabul
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 07:32 AM
Volcanic tremors in New Zealand makes second eruption very likely
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 06:33 AM
EU countries to discuss recognizing Palestinian state
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 12/11/2019 06:19 AM
Tremors hinder recovery efforts in New Zealand volcanic island
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 01:55 AM
Pentagon to halt training of all Saudi military personnel
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/11/2019 01:51 AM
Islamists attack Somali hotel, police say two militants killed
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 10:05 PM
Iran issues travel advisory for citizens not to visit America
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 09:49 PM
Russia seeks to publish cache of 2016-2017 communications with US
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 09:10 PM
Pompeo says 'very hopeful' North Korea will abide by commitments
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 09:09 PM
White House will wait for Senate trial to address impeachment charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 08:52 PM
US blacklists head of Myanmar military for alleged rights abuses
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 07:09 PM
Former Mexican official arrested on US drug trafficking charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 07:04 PM
US bars former Saudi diplomat from entering country over Khashoggi murder
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/10/2019 07:03 PM
