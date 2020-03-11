Palestian teen dies after clashes with IDF troops

The Palestinian Health Ministry announced on Wednesday that a 15 year-old Palestinian died from his wounds after clashes with IDF troops south of Nablus in the West Bank.

The clashes occurred during a protest against feared Israeli land confiscation, Reuters said. "Protesters threw rocks at soldiers, who opened fire and shot tear gas canisters while trying to clear them from a hilltop," Reuters explained.

Another 16 people were injured in the incident, including one in serious condition, Haaretz added.