Palestinian Report: Additional explosions in Gaza

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
August 27, 2019 23:58
Breaking news

 According to reports, more explosions happened late Tuesday night.

Reports say more were injured, but have not given a number.The additional explosions happened after two Palestinian Jihad members were killed just moments before while riding on a motorcycle in Gaza. Three others were injured in the blast. 

The IDF has denied involvement. 

This is a developing story. 


