Palestinian driver slams into unmanned checkpoint, reason unknown

A Palestinian from the town of Berta'a in the north-eastern West Bank attempted to ram into a security guard at a post at the Rehan checkpoint on Wednesday evening, and crashed into the post without causing any injuries.

The guard saw the Palestinian driving towards the checkpoint and signaled to him to approach slowly to be checked. The Palestinian then sped up the car and drove quickly towards the guard in what is believed to be an attempt to hit him.

The Palestinian was arrested and no one was injured in the incident. The suspect stated at the checkpoint that he was trying to carry out an attack and "wanted to die."