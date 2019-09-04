Palestinian flag hung on Petah Tikva city hall, trash cans lit on fire

A Palestinian flag was hung on the Petah Tikva city hall and nearby trash cans were lit on fire on Tuesday night, according to Mako news.





The incident is currently being investigated by Israel Police.

דגל אש"ף נתלה לפנות בוקר על בניין עיריית פתח תקווה על ידי אלמונים, פח אשפה נשרף בסמוך לבניין@hadasgrinberg pic.twitter.com/w9bWmVU9XK — כאן חדשות (@kann_news) September 4, 2019

The mayor of Petah Tikva, Rami Greenberg, has received threats in the past.

"No such event will deter me or stop me from continuing the same dedication for the city's residents," said Greenberg. "I will continue to work diligently to make Petah Tikva the largest and strongest metropolis in the country."

