Israel Elections Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science BUSINESS & TECH Premium Shapers of Israel AMERICAN POLITICS Travel Channel

Palestinian flag hung on Petah Tikva city hall, trash cans lit on fire

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
September 4, 2019 09:56
Breaking news

Breaking news. (photo credit: JPOST STAFF)

A Palestinian flag was hung on the Petah Tikva city hall and nearby trash cans were lit on fire on Tuesday night, according to Mako news.

The incident is currently being investigated by Israel Police. 


The mayor of Petah Tikva, Rami Greenberg, has received threats in the past.


"No such event will deter me or stop me from continuing the same dedication for the city's residents," said Greenberg. "I will continue to work diligently to make Petah Tikva the largest and strongest metropolis in the country."


Related Content

Breaking news
September 4, 2019
IDF soldier seriously injured in the head

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Hot Opinion
Most Read
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:    Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com   The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00   For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2018 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of UsePrivacy Policy
ux design by: studio Inbar Edut
Cookie Settings