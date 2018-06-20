Palestinian media reports Israeli strike on Gaza kite launchers

Arab Israeli Conflict
Middle East
Israel News
Hi Tech News
TRENDING STORIES
Diaspora
Premium
Blogs
International news
Breaking news.
(photo credit: JPOST STAFF)
Palestinian media is reporting that moments ago an Israeli fighter jet opened fire on a gathering of people attempting to fly an incendiary kite near the Israel-Gaza border. There are no reports of casualties so far.Overnight Palestinian terror groups fired 45 missiles towards Israel. At least five of them landed in Israeli border communities. Israel in response carried out extensive airstrikes on Hamas targets.
By REUTERS
By REUTERS
Sponsored Content
By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Please insert a valid email address