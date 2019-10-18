Palestinian shot after attempting to cross border with knife

IDF forces stopped a Palestinian armed with a knife who was attempting to cross the border near Tulkarm on Friday night, according to the Ministry of Defense.



Initial reports say the Palestinian had a knife in his hand and began running toward the crossing and it is believed that he was trying to injure the security guards on post. One of the security guards used his weapon to neutralize the suspect.



This is an ongoing investigation.



