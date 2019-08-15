Pelosi 'saddened' by Israel's decision to bar Omar, Tlaib

“As one who loves Israel, I am deeply saddened by the news that Israel has decided to prevent Members of Congress from entering the country," Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said on Thursday.



“Last month, Israeli Ambassador Dermer stated that, ‘Out of respect for the U.S. Congress and the great alliance between Israel and America, we would not deny entry to any Member of Congress into Israel,’" she wrote. "This is a sad reversal and is deeply disappointing. I pray that the Government of Israel will reverse that denial.“Israel’s denial of entry to Congresswomen Tlaib and Omar is a sign of weakness, and beneath the dignity of the great State of Israel. The President’s statements about the Congresswomen are a sign of ignorance and disrespect, and beneath the dignity of the Office of the President.”



