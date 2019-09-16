Amir Peretz: This election is between Yigal Amir and Yitzhak Rabin

Labor Party leader Amir Peretz spoke on the Reshet Bet radio on Monday morning, saying that "the choice tomorrow is between a country of Ben Gvir and Yigal Amir and a country of Ben Gurion and Yitzhak Rabin.



"Our erasure is the only way Netanyahu can secure immunity for himself," he concluded.

